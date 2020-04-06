Hockey’s Tyra Meropoulis and Soccer’s Dan Hayfield named St. FX Athletes of the Year

The StFX Athletic Department honored the athletic accomplishments of their varsity athletes this week via an online awards celebration. X-Women hockey forward Tyra Meropoulis was named the StFX Female Student-Athlete of the Year, while X-Men soccer striker Dan Hayfield received StFX Male Student-Athlete of the Year honors. The StFX Female Community X-Cellence award was co-awarded to Amy Graham (X-Women hockey) and Sam Lake (X-Women rugby), while Paul MacLellan from X-Men cross country was the winner of the StFX Male Community X-Cellence award.

Tyra Meropoulis had a breakout season, leading the nation in both points (37) and goals (26)

scored as she won the Brodrick Trophy as the top women’s hockey player in U SPORTS. Also the AUS most valuable player, her 26 goals put her in a tie for third in the AUS record books for most goals scored in a single season.

Hayfield is a four-time AUS all-star and led the conference

in scoring this season with 11 goals and was third overall in the nation. He helped lead the X-Men to a second place finish in the conference and a berth in both the AUS final and the U SPORTS championship tournament for the first time since 1997. He was named a U SPORTS first team All-Canadian, receiving national distinction for the third time in his career.

MacLellan, from Antigonish, is a member of the X-Men cross country team. StFX’s nominee for the AUS James Bayer award recognizing athletics, academics and leadership, MacLellan garnered accolades for his community involvement at the conference and national level as the winner of both the U SPORTS and AUS community service awards for men’s cross country.

Graham, with the X-Women hockey team has taken a leadership role on several committees and organizations while at StFX, including co-chairing the Student Athlete Mental Health Initiative (SAMHI) and serving as vice president of the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) Society. She is also a member of the X-Out Sexual Violence Committee.

Lake has taken a leadership role with organizations while at StFX, including co-chairing the Student Athlete Mental Health Initiative (SAMHI), the Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) and the One Team Initiative which pairs varsity athletes with at-risk local youth in an inclusive environment.