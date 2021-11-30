Hockey’s Tyra Meropoulis, Matthew Phillip named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Tyra Meropoulis is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Meropoulis,

a fourth year Business student from Edson, Alberta, scored three goals in two games this week for the X-Women. In Wednesday’s 4-2 win over Dalhousie, she netted the X-Women’s third goal of the game and in their 8-3 win over St. Thomas, she scored two goals in the game. Meropoulis is currently fourth overall in AUS scoring this season with 16 points.

X-Men Hockey forward Matthew Philip is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Phillip, a second year Business student from Ilderton, Ontario received first star and player of the game honours in the X-Men’s 8-3 win over UPEI on Friday night. Matthew scored two goals in the game and assisted on another. He sits 8th overall in AUS scoring with 20 points on the season.