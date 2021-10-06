Hold and Secure Imposed at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School Tuesday Afternoon

A Hold and Secure at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish was implemented Tuesday afternoon in accordance with the school’s Emergency Management Plan. The Strait Regional Centre for Education’s Coordinator of Communications, Deanna Gillis says the action was taken as a result of an alleged threat directed at the school.

Gillis says RCMP was contacted as a precaution and officers came to the school. The Hold and Secure lasted about 40 minutes, and normal school routine resumed after that. There was no report of any weapon brought to the school. RCMP continue to investigate.

A Hold and Secure is an action taken to restrict access in and out of the building in response to a safety concern external to the school. As part of Tuesday’s Hold and Secure, students remained indoors and attended classes while the measure was in effect.

The school contacted families advising them of the incident and what action was taken.