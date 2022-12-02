Holiday Celebrations in Antigonish Declared a Success

Recent holiday celebrations in Antigonish, including the Santa Claus parade and Christmas on Main, have been deemed a success.

Town of Antigonish marketing and communications officer Shannon Long described the Christmas on the main event, featuring a concert by Heather Rankin and performances by Smith highland dancers, as phenomenal , noting it was lovely to see some many people out and about in the downtown.

As for the Santa Claus Parade, the first since 2019, it went off well despite rescheduling due to inclement weather.

Santa’s tour through the county is set for Saturday and Sunday, and there is a holiday skate set for December 11. For a full schedule, visit the Town of Antigonish’s Web site.