Holiday Period was Busy for Antigonish Food Bank

The Antigonish Community Food Bank had plenty to do over the holidays.

Food bank board chair Gordon Brenton said December was quite busy, calling last summer’s expansion a god-send for the facility. At one point, said Brenton, the food bank received 12 pallets of supplies from Feed Nova Scotia and without the extra room there would have been a lot of scrambling.

Brenton said the food bank provided 328 Christmas boxes with turkey and fixings to clients and with the holidays over, they are back to their average of 70-90 clients per week.

Brenton thanked everyone who supports the food bank, including local businesses and charities. The food bank also supports other groups such as providing extra stock to the Antigonish Community Fridge and Pantry.