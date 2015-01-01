Holiday Related Themes Raised at December Meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council

Last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council had a holiday flavour.

In her acknowledgements, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said 10-year-old actor Ellie Cluett recently appeared in a Hallmark Movie that aired on Dec. 15 called “Secret Gift of Christmas.” The mayor said the Port Hawkesbury actor is “making a big splash all across the nation.”

After working hard fundraising over the past couple of months, the mayor congratulated Seasonal Services for assembling food hampers and delivering to 164 families on Dec. 17.

Chisholm-Beaton noted that those figures speak to the need for food security in the town.

In his report to council, CAO Terry Doyle said he received “a lot of positive comments” about the town’s annual Christmas parade, in addition to popular programs leading up to the parade like the Sensory Santa.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver was in the parade and said it was something to see how excited young people were along the route. He noted that many people who showed up were from all over the region.