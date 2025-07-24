Home and Out Buildings Destroyed in a Fire at Glendale, Inverness County

Fire has gutted a home and two other buildings on a property in Glendale, Inverness County over the weekend.

Shortly before 5 Saturday afternoon, West Bay Road firefighters were called to the scene. Fire Chief Paul Shears says when crews arrived, a burning garage with a loft had collapsed. A shed was also destroyed.

The fire spread to the home 20 feet away, and firefighters were able to contain it. Firefighters also had to deal with flames that spread to the nearby woods; Department of Natural Resources personnel arrived to contain that outbreak. Support was provided by a number of local fire departments, including Port Hastings, Whycocomagh, and Louisdale. Shears says firefighting was hampered because the dry hydrant in Glendale isn’t working; crews were forced to travel to a hydrant in Port Hastings to replenish water.

Firefighters remained on scene until 9 that night. However, crews were called back a second time early Sunday morning at around 1:30, the house and a vehicle that had been saved in the previous outbreak were ablaze. The house was gutted. Shears says the second fire is suspicious, as power had been cut to the house earlier. Firefighters returned for a third time to put out hot spots. No was was at the house at the time of the fire, no one was injured.

The Fire Marshal’s office and RCMP have been notified.