Homelessness and Inadequate Housing Raised at Antigonish Town Council

The issue of homelessness and inadequate housing in Antigonish came before town council last

night. Councillor Diane Roberts spoke to the matter during Tuesday’s regular council meeting on Tuesday. During her update to council, Roberts said there could be between 80 and 120 homeless or inadequately housed individuals in the area.

Following the meeting, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said those numbers are alarming, noting it is also important they get a definite number.

Boucher pointed to the work of groups like A Roof Over Your Head, a non profit organization looking to address affordable housing in Antigonish and Guysborough, noting the housing crunch is affecting all of Nova Scotia and Canada. She said it’s a challenging time for such groups, including the Women’s Resource Centre and the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty, adding council would like to work with anybody who can help solve the problem