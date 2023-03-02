Tim Horton's Antigonish
Homeowners Looking to Switch to Heat Pumps Can Apply for Federal and Provincial Funding At the Same Time

Help is available for local residents looking to switch from home heating oil to a heat pump.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are programs from the federal and provincial governments for homeowners currently on home heating oil to cover the cost of installing a heat pump.  Fraser says they can register for the programs through the Efficiency One web site.

 

 

Fraser says at a time when people are struggling to keep up with their bills, making the change will save a lot of money; from $1,500 and $4,700 per year.

 

He says switching to a heat pump is also good for the environment