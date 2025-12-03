Hooked Rug Celebrating New Glasgow 150 In Development, with Contributions from Local Artists

The New Glasgow Library in collaboration with New Glasgow 150 has started a project involving rug hookers and “wanna be” rug hookers.

They are being invited to celebrate the New Glasgow 150 anniversary by adding their loops to a community and commemorative, traditionally hooked rug. Expert hookers will be on hand to teach how to get started in participants rug hooking journey, including Shirley Joyce, Certified Rug Hooking Teacher, President of the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia’s Teachers Branch.

New Glasgow has a strong heritage and rich history of rug hooking as the home of the world recognized Bluenose patterns. This pattern created by a local rug hooker offers a view of the river with symbolic homes shown, wild pink roses, thistles, long grasses and a beautiful setting sun reflecting on the river.

Join this memorable and fun project on Thursday, December 4th at 6 pm at the New Glasgow Library- no registration required.

You can also continue to add your contribution to the rug at the New Glasgow Library’s Loop Troop on Mondays starting December 8th at 2 pm. All levels of rug hookers are welcome. Ms. Joyce, several seasoned hookers and All About Ewe Wool Shop all contributed their expertise, time and/or supplies

When completed the New Glasgow 150 rug will be on display at the New Glasgow Library with acknowledgment of all who took part in its creation