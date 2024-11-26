Hoops for Hunger event at St. FX University Declared a Success

Organizers behind the Hoops for Hunger event at STFX University say the event was a success.

On Saturday, organizers collected donations for Kevin’s Corner Food Resource Centre during the men’s and women’s basketball games. STFX student Kate Parker stated the collected 10 large reusable grocery bags worth of donations. She said for a one-night food drive, they consider it a success with room for growth in the future.

Parker noted Kevin’s Corner is a free service on campus that aims to help students have what they need to manage a sufficient and healthy diet while at away at school. It is a student food bank, meaning all the food donated will go right back to the StFX community helping students who may be struggling with food insecurity.

Parker stated the idea for the event was actually inspired by a class assignment. Associate Professor Dr. Brad Long, tasked all his students in his Business Administration 473 class this semester with developing and implementing a campus-based sustainability initiative. Parker says she and others decided to organize a food drive, but other initiatives organized by the class include StFX’s Pollinator Garden on campus set to open in spring 2025.