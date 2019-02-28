Hospital Foundation Pleased with Fund-raising for Endowment Campaign

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation is happy with the success of their current

fundraising campaign.

Sarah MacDonald, executive director with the foundation, said the St. Martha’s and You the Time is Now endowment campaign raised a little over $16 million since kicking off in 2016. The goal is to hit $20 million by 2026.

MacDonald said they are in a good place, with 80 per cent of their goal already reached. She thanked the support they’ve received from the community and local businesses.

MacDonald said the foundation was able to make a number of purchases so far. Two years ago, they invested $600,000 in the redevelopment of a six bed palliative care unit, which also saw a $150,000 donation from the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary. In September, the Sobey Foundation offered $1 million in support of cardio respiratory care at the hospital. Recently, the foundation made purchases in ophthalmology, including a retinal camera and an IOL machine which deals with cataracts. Money for the IOL machine was raised during the XFM Hospital Help Day.