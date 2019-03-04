Hospital Foundation Reviewing List of Requests for Funding Equipment for St. Martha’s

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation is looking to the future.

Last week, Sarah MacDonald, executive director with the foundation, said the St. Martha’s and

You the Time is Now endowment campaign raised a little over $16 million dollars since kicking off in 2016. The goal is to hit $20 million by 2026.

The foundation receives a list of equipment the hospital would like to see funded. MacDonald said they received the recent list a couple of months ago and discussions are underway about what it will look like. They are looking at a couple of purchases and a piece of equipment for hospital help day.

MacDonald said while the foundation doesn’t have a direct role in doctor recruitment, they recognize doctors want to practice using the most up to date equipment, particularly younger doctors.

She pointed to a recently purchased retinal camera, noting it is the only one of its kind in the province, and allows them to do procedures people can’t get elsewhere. The foundation is also focussing more attention on supporting doctors and staff in continuing education and clinical research.

