Hotel Developer in Discussions with the Town of Port Hawkesbury

Port Hawkesbury may be getting a new hotel.

The hotel developer the town has been working with for the past several months visited with a consultant, Cushman and Wakefield on December 17. Cushman and Wakefield are conducting a hotel feasibility study for a site in Port Hawkesbury.

To help ensure the consultant understood the extent of the demand in the area, the town presented a picture of Port Hawkesbury as a regional hub for industry, education, recreation, culture, tourism and the professional and public sectors.

After January’s regular council meeting on Tuesday evening, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, the town’s mayor said many in the room provided updates on their industries, facilities, and organizations and discussed growth and opportunities, all supporting the need for an additional hotel or two.

Chisholm-Beaton said the proposed location would be the CRVS site, right next to the Civic Centre; she wasn’t able to speak on who the developer was with but noted that it was a national chain.

The study is expected to be completed by mid February.