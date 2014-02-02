Hours changed on Temporary Closure of the Eastern Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department

Nova Scotia Health has announced a change in the hours of a temporary closure of the emergency department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.

The emergency department will now close at 9 this morning instead of 12 p.m. as previously announced. The department will re-open at 12 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811; a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.