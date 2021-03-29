Hours Reduced at three Public Libraries in Guysborough County

Hours are being cut at three local libraries in Guysborough County. The Eastern Counties Regional Library says its making the changes as part of the funding alignment process for the 2021-22 budget year. Board Chair Shirley McNamara says under the changes, library hours will be based on the population and tax base generating the funding. She adds that after this adjustment, library hours will be stable for the next four years.

The reduced hours will come into effect next week. Under the changes, the Canso Library will be open Wednesday’s, Thursday’s and Friday’s from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. It had been open from 11 to 1 and 2 to 6 from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Cyril Ward Memorial Library in Guysborough will operate Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. It had been open from 11 to 1 and 2 to 6 on those three days.

The Sherbrooke Library’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday’s, Thursday and Friday’s. It currently operates from 9:15 to 1 and 1:30 p.m.to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday.