Housing Accelerator Fund Raised at Port Hawkesbury Town Council

The federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund was raised at Monday’s special meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council. The fund was identified by council as a possibility to improve housing. The program gives communities additional funding for initiatives that would increase housing supply.

Despite other municipalities going forward with it, CAO Terry Doyle said it is a very challenging program and the town is currently not in the position to move forward. He said they may be to revisit it in the future.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton did confirm during council that the town is pursuing housing options however. They are looking at potential housing projects to pursue through partnerships with New Dawn and the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce.