Housing Development Proposed for Lower South River

A housing development is in the works in Lower South River. At Antigonish County Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, council approved the rezoning of two parcels of land on the Dunmore Road in from Rural Development or RD-1 to HR-1 and HR-2.

The application for the rezoning comes from Dunmore Development Limited. They are proposing a subdivisiion that would include lots from single and semi-detached homes as well as larger lots for multiple unit residential dwellings. It asked for the rezoning of about 30 acres of the 211-acre site at this time, mostly to HR-1.

County Warden Owen McCarron says some details remain before work can proceed on developing the housing lots.

During a public hearing on Tuesday, several nearby residents expressed concerns about the development, including impacts on quality of life, increased traffic and water run off that could result if it proceeds.