Housing Minister Sean Fraser discusses $30 million Housing Investment

Last week, Federal housing minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced more than $30 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 1,812 affordable homes across Nova Scotia.

Fraser said the government moved forward with part of the strategy to address the housing crisis nationally with a series of different funds meant to do different things. He explained the AHF is the flagship program to invest in housing projects for low income families and those in need who may not be able to afford a home in the market.

Local projects getting funding include two in Paq`tnkek, one for $30,000 for two units and another for $150,000 for 10 units; one for Potlotek First nation to the tune of $180,000 for 12 units,; a pair in Pictou Landing First Nation, one for $210,000 for eight units and another for $45,000 for three units, and another pair for We`koqma`q First nation, one for $60,000 for 4 units, and another for $840,000 for 56 units.