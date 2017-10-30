Houston introduces bill to make Youth Secretariat More Meaningful

The Progressive Conservative party in Nova Scotia has introduced a bill that would help young people struggling with mental health. The Bill, called Cayley’s Law was first introduced in 2016 after Pictou East MLA Tim Houston heard about the suicide of Cayley Fox; a Saint Mary’s University student.

Fox suffered from depression, and struggled to find services to help her. Houston says that this issues touches all Nova Scotians:

Houston says that he would like to see a committee known as the ‘Youth Secretariat’ become more meaningful; which gives ministers the chance to hear directly from the youth of the province. Houston is hopeful that reintroduction of this bill will bring back the committee, and see more systems in place to help young people who struggle with mental health.