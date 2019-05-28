Houston Not Confident in Liberal Government’s Ability to Negotiate a new Master Agreement with Doctors

Pictou East MLA and Opposition leader Tim Houston is questioning the Liberals ability to

negotiate with doctors on a new master agreement. Houston says the master agreement is what oversees doctor compensation around the province, noting the previous agreement expired in March.

He pointed to the government’s history with contract negotiations, including teachers and other health care professionals, saying they don’t have a good track record of negotiating in good faith. With health care in its current state, Houston said it’s important there be a level of respect and decency in the negotiations.

Houston called the master agreement negotiations important, adding there has to be some give and take and a deal that is not only affordable for the province but one that also shows the doctors they are wanted.