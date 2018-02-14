Houston proposes Tax Exemption for those under 26 to Attract and Retain Young People to the Province

East, Tim Houston says a successful Progressive Conservative AGM over the weekend shows strength of the party, and a desire to help the people of the province. One of the provinces hopefuls for the PC leadership has revealed some policies he’d like to see implemented if he is chosen as leader of the party. MLA for PictouEast, Tim Houston says a successful Progressive Conservative AGM over the weekend shows strength of the party, and a desire to help the people of the province.

During the AGM, Houston introduced a proposed policy that would see people under the age of 26 being exempt for provincial income tax up to $50,000. Houston says it’s important to keep and attract young people to the province:

Houston says that the new leader of the Tories will be picked at the end of October during the party’s convention in Halifax.