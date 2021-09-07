Houston says Caucus Feels the Urgency in tackling Major Issues

Newly elected Premier Tim Houston said he was confident heading into the election with his

party’s platform and list of Candidates. That confidence was well placed as he and his party won 31 of the province’s 55 seats, earning a majority government.

With the election now over, Houston selected his cabinet and says things are now ramping up. He said the caucus feels the urgency in tackling major issues like health care, adding his message to health care workers is one of help is coming. Houston said he’s excited about the quality of his cabinet, adding everyone is anxious to get going.

Houston, who also serves as the MLA for Pictou East, received criticism for appointing Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn as the minster responsible for African Nova Scotian Affairs and minster responsible for the office of Equity and anti-racism initiatives.

Houston said the PCs had a diverse group running, listing candidates such as Archy Beals, Lisa Coates, and Sura Hadad, adding he was proud of everyone and optimistic they would win.

Houston said he is proud of his cabinet, adding the reality is the cabinet comes from the elected caucus. In theory, he said, it is possible to have a minister not in the elected caucus but in practice, it doesn’t work that way.