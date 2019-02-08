Houston says Decision on Extending Northern Pulp’s Deadline lies with the Premier

Pictou East MLA and PC Leader Tim Houston said the only person who will decide whether or

not to extend a deadline to Northern Pulp for a new treatment facility is Premier Stephen McNeil.

Northern Pulp recently registered its proposed Replacement Effluent Treatment Facility Project for environmental assessment. Northern Pulp is proposing construction begin in the spring with a completion date in the fourth quarter of 2020. This brings them past the January 31, 2020 deadline imposed by the Boat Harbour Act. The day before registering for the environmental assessment, the company stated they will need a short extension.

Previously, McNeil said he doesn’t plan to change the 2020 deadline but he said he is open to debating changes brought to the legislature.

Houston said the reality is the premier has a majority government and only the premier will decide or not to amend the Act. Houston said the PCs previously offered to amend the act but were ignored.

If the premier understood the economy, said Houston, he would have started making sure there was a plan to meet the deadline long before now.

When asked about the responsibility on the part of Northern Pulp in following the deadline, Houston said he is disappointed with the company, pointing to the environmental assessment which was filed recently. While Houston said some of the responsibility lies at the feet of the company, he feels most of it lies at the feet of the government.