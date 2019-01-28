Houston says PC’s Looking for Solutions as the 2020 Deadline Looms for Northern Pulp’s Wastewater Treatment Facility

While Premier Stephen McNeil says he doesn’t plan to change the 2020 deadline to close

Northern Pulp’s wastewater treatment facility, he said he is open to debating changes brought to the legislature.

Pictou East MLA and PC leader Tim Houston said with Northern Pulp saying they can’t meet the deadline, the question now is where do things go from here. Houston said the premier is holding all the cards as to what happens with the deadline.

Houston said the PCs are looking for solutions and ideas as to how things can move forward, noting they also tried to amend the deadline legislation when it was introduced. The legislation passed in 2015.

Houston called the situation significant, with a large impact on the local economy, and they are taking it seriously as a caucus and Nova Scotians. While the PCs are looking for solutions, Houston said it is hard to tell how the province will receive those ideas, adding it’s hard to imagine they’ll be taken seriously.

When asked about the feeling in the community, Houston said there is a lot of concern and people are entrenched on all sides of the issue. He said he is worried about how it gets resolved, noting it’s the number one issue on his mind.