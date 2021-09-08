Houston says Province Taking the Necessary Steps to Ensure People can Access Health Care

Premier Tim Houston did not waste any time in making changes to the province’s health authority after being sworn in.

On September 1, one day after naming his cabinet and two days after being sworn in, Houston

and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced a new health system leadership team. Also that day, Thompson dismissed the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s board of directors under the minister’s authority in the Health Authorities Act.

The NSHA is now run by a four person leadership team, led by Karen Oldfield, who was named interim CEO of the NSHA.

Houston said the plan was to take the necessary steps to makes sure people can access health care.

Next, Houston will travel the province from September 20-23 with Thompson and the leadership team to speak with frontline health-care professionals and hear their concerns and possible solutions to issues they face.

When asked if the changes were intended to allow for more local decision making when it comes to health care, Houston said the campaign revealed a number of people weren’t pleased with the removal of the former regional health authorities. He said the PCs know it’s important to have local voices on issues such as education and health care.