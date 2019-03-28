Houston says Provincial Budget falls short

While he found a few bright spots in the recent provincial budget, the leader of the PC’s feels

there should have been more.

Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia PC leader Tim Houston said he was pleased to the see the Liberals increase funding for mental health initiatives. However, he also said he feels they missed an opportunity to create a Department of Mental Health and make someone accountable at the cabinet table.

Houston said the biggest issue facing Nova Scotians is access to health care. He said the current government doesn’t acknowledge what Houston calls a crisis.

While there is more money in health, Houston said the government has no credibility on the health care file. He said help is obviously needed for EHS but there was no new money for paramedics in the budget.