Houston Seeks More Details on Province’s Return to School Plan

Tim Houston, Pictou East MLA and leader of the provincial PC Party, said he wants to see more

details surrounding the provincial plan to bring students back to school in September.

Yesterday, the province announced its return to school plan for the fall and it includes items like contingencies should the province enforce further regulations such as a stay at home order. The Department of Education developed the plan with feedback from over 28,000 parents, students, educators, and union members .

Speaking about the plan, Houston called it more of a framework, which he said would have been acceptable in March or April. With School restarting on September 8, the MLA said parents were hoping to make arrangements regarding their employment and childcare. However, he says, the government’s plan leaves a lot of uncertainty.

Houston said people are want their children to learn in the safest environment possible, and it’s on the government to provide parents with that confidence.