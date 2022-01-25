Hudson MacLeod Acclaimed in MODG’s District 7

A vacancy has been filled on Guysborough District Council. Tuesday was a deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for the District 7 Special Election. Hudson MacLeod was acclaimed, as he was the only candidate to register for the vote. MacLeod is no stranger to municipal politics, having served three terms on MODG council in from the late 1980’s until 1997. He was Warden for the municipality and also sat on many boards and committees.

The District 7 seat became vacant following the recent death of Councillor Rickey McLaren.