Hudson named Most Improved Player by the Moncton Wildcats

The Antigonish Farmers Mutual Bulldogs will be looking to stave off elimination tonight. The Bulldogs are down 3-1 in their Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League series with the Junior Miners, with game five this evening at the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre. Opening face-off is 7:30.

Antigonish native Jacob Hudson has been named winner of the Most Improved Player Award by the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Wildcats handed out their annual awards last night. Hudson has 8 goals and 8 assists in 64 games with the ‘cats. Last year, in 10 games with Moncton, Hudson had three assists.