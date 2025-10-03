Hundreds of St. FX Graduates expected to return to the St. FX Campus this Weekend for Homecoming

The 2025 edition of STFX Homecoming looks to the largest homecoming event for the university since pre-Covid, with around 660 people set to attend says Shanna Hopkins, Director of Alumni affairs at STFX.

Hopkins said it is no secret that STFX has one of Canada’s strongest alumni networks, adding anyone who wears an X Ring is part of an incredible community.

Registration begins at 9 this morning, followed by a Golden Grad mass at 11 at the university chapel, followed by a lunch at the Keating Centre Conference Rooms. An anniversary celebration for the STFX Students union is set for 4:30 on Friday, followed by a golden grad dinner and reception at 5 at the Mackay room. Various socials and class events are set for the classes of 80, 85, 2000, 2010, and 2015. A taps and taste is set for 8 p.m. at the Keating Centre.

Alumni awards of excellence are set for 10 am on Saturday. Hall of Honour recipients include Adele Upton of the Class of 1953, Ian Boyd of the Class of 1975,and Kevin Robertson of the Class of 1966. Also on Saturday, a Coady alumni breakfast celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Katie Fleming Award at 8 a.m., a 60th reunion reception for the class of 65 at 5:30, a 60th anniversary social for the Angus L MacDonald Library at 12:30, and a welcoming home dinner and dance on Saturday at 6. A farewell breakfast and alumni mass are set for Sunday morning.

On the sports side of things the X-Men football team hosts Acadia on Friday night, with the X-Women rugby team taking on Acadian Saturday at 2, with a soccer double header set for Sunday, also featuring Acadia.

A homecoming fun run is set for Saturday morning at 9, with a blue and white tailgate at Chapel square kicking off at 12:30. A town clean-up is scheduled for noon on Sunday. For a full schedule of events, please visit stfx.ca