Ice Bucket Challenge Celebrates 10th Anniversary with events in the Local Area

ALS groups around the world are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the first Ice Bucket Challenge in support of ALS awareness and research.

The ALS Society of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is bringing the Ice Bucket challenge to communities in both provinces this summer, including Antigonish. Trey Russell-Johnson, community engagement and event coordinator for the ALS Society of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, said the original viral event brought a lot of extra awareness ad fund raising to ALS society’s across the world.

Russell-Johnson said the average person living with ALS will require at least five pieces of equipment, be it a specialized chair or breathing assisting equipment, which can cost upwards of $70,000-80,000 out of pocket as it isn’t covered by insurance.

On Friday, June 21, the society is hosting a number of Ice Bucket Challenges, including one in Antigonish at the Farmer’s Market from 12 to 5 pm. Russell-Johnson explained there will be an awareness portion to explain what the society does and then people will be able to recreate their old ice bucket challenges. He described it as a fun community day. Everyone is welcome and there is an open challenge for anyone who wants to participate.