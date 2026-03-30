Ice Pellets and Freezing Rain for Eastern Mainland Possible for Tuesday night as Environment Canada issues a Special Weather Statement

We could be in for some messy weather Tuesday night for the eastern mainland with significant ice pellets and freezing rain possible.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties, saying forecast guidance indicates wintry precipitation will likely affect parts of the province.

The national weather forecaster says while it is too soon to provide specific details, the potential exists for significant amounts of both ice pellets and freezing rain, adding even small amounts of freezing rain on untreated surfaces can make travel difficult. Utility outages may also occur with this disturbance.

Environment Canada officials say freezing rain warnings may be required as this weather event draws nearer.