If Consolidation Bill is Passes, Antigonish Town and County will become One Municipal Unit by November First

Yesterday afternoon, the Province of Nova Scotia introduced Bill 407, the Antigonish Consolidation Act.

The bill will continue through the legislative process, which includes second reading before moving to a law amendments committee, then a third and final reading. If passed, the Town and the County will work to consolidate the two units into one by November 1.

Speaking after the bill was introduced, Mayor Laurie Boucher said a lot of the particulars have yet to be determined but the consolidated municipality will have a mayor and council structure. They aren’t sure about the number of councillors, but that will be determined by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

She did say she is confident consolidation will have a positive impact n municipal service delivery, infrastructure investment, and enhancement of rural and urban areas of the community.

Residents will elect representatives for the consolidated municipality in the October municipal election, though Boucher said she does not intend on running.

Current County Warden Owen McCarron said council will be elected in the October municipal election this year, adding he intends to run for the new mayor position.

McCarron said there is still a lot of work to be done, adding he and Antigonish Town Mayor Boucher are prepared for the task.