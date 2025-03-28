IGNITE Atlantic and St. FX University strengthen Collaboration for Local Businesses in Pictou County

IGNITE Atlantic and STFX University announced a new partnership to strengthen collaboration between researchers and students at the school and businesses in Pictou County.

Wes Surrett, chief operations officer with IGNITE Atlantic, said STFX always had a good relationship with IGNITE. He explained a lot of the start-ups and businesses IGNITE works with in Pictou County and beyond are looking for supports and they need some assistance. After working with STFX’s research department, Surrett realized the breadth of expertise at STFX is much wider than IGNITE originally thought. After a successful co-hosted eevent in Pictou, it was decided to make a more formal partnership.

A release from IGNITE states the partnership will Increase awareness of research and technical expertise available at StFX to support business growth in Pictou County, expand student placement opportunities, encourage the use of IGNITE’s space for STFX led initiatives, and lead to networking events and workshops connecting StFX faculty with small businesses, non-profits, and community organizations.