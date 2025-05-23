IGNITE Atlantic to offer an Entrepreneurship Summer Bootcamp for African Nova Scotian Youth in New Glasgow

IGNITE Atlantic partnered with the Black Business Initiative’s Business Is Jammin’ (BIJ) program to offer the STEM Entrepreneurship Summer Bootcamp, running from Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 1, for African Nova Scotian youth.

A release from IGNITE states the program, for students aged 14–18, is designed to provide hands-on experience connecting science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) with real-world entrepreneurship. The week-long program, taking place at Ward One Community Centre in New Glasgow, is free thanks to support from Levenhurst Foundation.

Wes Surrett, chief operations officer for Ignite Atlantic, said this is just some of the youth programming taking part this summer.

The local program includes STEM activities, collaboration on business ideas, and learning how to transform passions into potential ventures. It will wrap up with a Dragon’s Den-style pitch event, where students will showcase their ideas to a panel of judges.

More information, including how to register, can be found on the events section of igniteatlantic.com