Ignite Mentor Network visits STFX

Ignite Atlantic’s rural mentor network took part in the STFX Fall Services fair earlier this month.

Geralyn MacDonald, rural mentor network community coordinator with Ignite, said the mentor network draws on the knowledge, experience, and skill of the area’s retired or near retired population.

MacDonald said they have in-person and virtual mentoring, noting in the past they had a STFX student in need of support who worked with someone out of Pictou County. MacDonald said they worked with student services at STFX who thought it would be a good idea to take part in the services fair.