Illegal Dumping Raised at Pictou County Council

There was a brief discussion at Pictou County council about illegal dumping.

Councillor Larry Turner showed council that Yarmouth is enforcing a reverse onus to its waste by-law as of April first. This will mean that if a person’s name or address is found in the illegally dumped waste, they are deemed to own the material and could be on the hook for the cleanup, as well as being ticketed and fined.

Because waste disposal comes under the umbrella of Pictou County Shared Services, it was agreed to forward the information about Yarmouth to them, and Shared Services can decide how to proceed.

.