Images of a Minor Shared On-line Investigated by Police

Local RCMP are investigating an incident involving a person or persons sharing images of a minor.

On July 1, Inverness RCMP received word from the parent of a 15 year old female who was threatened by someone she met online. The 15-year-old was told if she did not share nude photos , she would be tracked down and harmed. The young woman eventually sent photos to the suspect, who asked for more photos about a week later.

When the young woman refused, the suspect sent the previous photos to the young woman’s contacts, after which the young woman told her parents.

Police are trying to identify the suspect with help from the Nova Scotia RCMP Technological Crime Unit. The pointed out sharing intimate images of a person without consent, sharing intimate images of a person under 18 years old, and extortion are all criminal offences.

Police are reminding people not to add people they don’t know to their social media accounts, and to contact police if they are threatened online.