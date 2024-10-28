Impact X: A Summit on Entrepreneurship and Social Change Set for November 22nd and 23rd at St. FX Universcity

Today is the deadline to register for Impact X: A Summit on Entrepreneurship and Social Change, running November 22-23 at STFX University.

Organizers are inviting 75 high school and post-secondary students from across the Maritimes to take part. Isaac Hierlihy, a second year business student and founding member of the Impact X Summit, called it the first summit of its kind in Atlantic Canada.

Hierlihy said this is the inaugural year for the event, noting he and two other students along with faculty came together with Discover Box to set up the summit.

The two day event will feature workshops, panels, speeches and the pitch competitions. It will wrap up with a summit gala and wards on Saturday evening.

People can apply at impactxsummit.ca