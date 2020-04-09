Impaired Driving Charge laid following a Two-Vehicle Collision at a Drive Through in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say impaired driving charges have been laid in connection with a two vehicle collision last night. Police say the crash occurred at around 6:30 in the McDonald’s restaurant Drive-Through on East River Road.

The collision involved a 2009 Hyundai Tucson and a 2014 Dodge Ram Truck.

The driver of the Tuscon, a 33-year-old woman from Pictou County has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle. She will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date

Both vehicles sustained minor damage, the Tuscon was towed from the scene.

Both drivers were not hurt in the collision.