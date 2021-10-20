Impaired Driving Charge Laid from Single Vehicle Crash

New Glasgow Regional Police have laid a charge of Impaired Driving by Drug following a single

vehicle crash in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say at around 6 p.m., a car was travelling southbound on Main Street when it collided with a power pole, causing the vehicle to flip on its roof. No one was hurt.

Police later arrested a 56-year-old Pictou County man on the Impaired Driving charge. He will be appearing in court at a later date.

The car sustained serious damages and was towed from the scene.

Traffic on Main Street in Trenton was detoured for over an hour.