Improved Cell Service in Pleasant Bay raised in Inverness County Council

Inverness County Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier maintains that improved cell phone service is needed in the Pleasant Bay area, and if it doesn’t soon arrive, he’s preparing to contact the provincial media about the matter.

Poirier is pressing his council to set up a meeting with both Cape Breton Members of Parliament, Mark Eyking and Rodger Cuzner, to discuss the matter.

Without cell service, Poirier said people are left in a bad situation in terms of accessing emergency service.

Keith MacDonald, the Chief Administrative Officer for Inverness County, said he’s working to get a meeting set up as soon as possible.