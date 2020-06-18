In Hot Weather, Lands and Forestry Officials asking Residents to Adhere to Burn Restrictions

With the hot weather hitting, Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry are reminding residents to heed burn restrictions.

Scott Tingley, with the DLF, said people can find daily updates on burn restrictions at novascotia.ca/burnsafe which features a map and restrictions posted at 2 p.m.. The department also reminds people there is no burning between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. People can also contact 1-855-564-2876 for info.

Tingley said the restrictions are all about public safety.

With a heatwave upon us, Tingley urged people to take special care when considering a fire