Incident involving a knife at St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy earlier this month

The Coordinator of Communications for the Strait Regional School Board confirms that there was an incident involving a knife earlier in January. A student exposed a knife in a threatening manner toward another student at St. Mary’s Education Centre on January 3rd.

Deanna Gillis says that the incident is under investigation by both school administration and the RCMP. Gillis says that proactive measures are being taken regarding this incident:

Gillis adds that the school administration adhered to protocol and continues to work with partnering agencies and the community in regards to the incident