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Incident of an Offensive Sign posted on an Off-Campus House during St. FX Homecoming referred to the University’s Disciplinary Process

Oct 4, 2026 | Local News

St. FX University President Dr. Andy Hakin says perpetuation of Rape Culture will not be tolerated.
Hakin, in a statement on the university’s social media, says the sign displayed at an off-campus house during Homecoming was degrading and deeply concerning.  Hakin says language that objectifies women or makes light of sexualized violence has no place at St. FX or in any other community.  He adds the university understands the concern and anger this has caused both within our community and beyond.  He states St. FX unequivocally rejects misogyny, sexualized and gender-based violence, and the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to rape culture.

St. FX University campus (St. FX University photo)

Hakin says the University intervened to have the sign removed.  When it was reposted.  Hakin says the school took further action and ensured it was taken down again.  The matter has now been referred to the University’s disciplinary process.  He points out preventing further harm was an important part of the response.
Hakin adds every member of our community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we all have a responsibility to challenge behaviour that diminishes others, normalizes sexualized violence or undermines the safety and belonging of members of our community.  Hakin also says St. FX will continue its work to prevent sexualized and gender-based violence, support those who are affected by it and build a community in which respect, consent and care for one another are expected.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.