Inclusive One Day Student Conference at St. FX University this Weekend

High school students from across Nova Scotia will gather at the St. FX University campus in Antigonish on Saturday for a one day inclusion conference. The event, which is also being offered online, is organized the Nova Scotia Secondary Students’ Association.

Association spokesperson Fiona Polson says the goal of the conference, called Excel 2022, is to make it accessible to as many students as possible.

The conference is free of charge. There will be two keynote speakers, skillbuilding, how-to sessions where students can learn a new hobby or prepare for a job interview, and bonding time.

Registration deadline is Tuesday. To register as a delegate, apply to be a skillbuilder or a delegate buddy, go to the association’s web site, www.nsssa.ca, and click on conferences and events section.