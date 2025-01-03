Income Assistance Payments to Increase

Officials with the Nova Scotia Government say beginning this year, it is increasing income assistance payments annually based on a cost-of-living index.

In a release, the province says more than 37,000 Nova Scotians receiving income assistance will see their payments increase by 3.1 per cent this year. The province is linking rate increases on the annual consumer price index to address rising living costs.

Opportunities and Social Development Minister Scott Armstrong says indexing income assistance to the cost of living means more stability and peace of mind for individuals and families that rely on this assistance.

This follows a 2.5 per cent increase to income assistance rates last July for clients receiving the standard household rate under the Employment Support and Income Assistance Program, and the Disability Support Program.