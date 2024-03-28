Increase in Carbon Tax will raise Gasoline Price by 3.3 Cents a Litre and Diesel by 4.01 Cents in Nova Scotia on April 1st

We now know what the impact of the increase in the federal fuel charge, commonly referred to as the “carbon tax” will be on gasoline and diesel prices in the province.

The Utility and Review Board says for gasoline, it will increase by 3.3 cents per litre on Monday. The carbon tax is currently 14.31 cents per litre, it will rise to 17.61 cents April first.

For diesel, the carbon tax rises by 4.01 cents a litre on Monday, rising from 17.38 to 21.39 cents.

The board will issue its usual weekly price schedule for gasoline and diesel on Friday. There will also be a second price schedule released at the same time that includes the increases to the carbon tax that come into effect Monday.