Increased Spending by Province on School Breakfast Program Welcomed

doubling their normal investment into school breakfast programs to almost $2 million. An investment announced last week for school healthy eating programs is good news for the Antigonish area. The province announced that they will bedoubling their normal investment into school breakfast programs to almost $2 million.

Nourish Nova Scotia executive director, Margo Riebe-Butt says that some schools are able to offer five days a week of school breakfasts for children, while some rural areas of the province can’t. The hope is to expand the program so all schools can offer breakfast every day of the week:

Riebe-Butt says that the old adage of breakfast being the most important meal of the day is true, and often times, children are missing the meal because of any number of circumstances. The increased funding will also lead to healthier options being available at schools across the province.